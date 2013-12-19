June 15, 2023
News - Grundy County
Morris man sought in American Legion burglary now in custody

By Shaw Local News Network
A Grundy County warrant was issued Dec. 19 for Trent Neville, 38, of the 700 block of East Illinois Avenue in Morris.

MORRIS – A Morris man wanted by the police on a warrant for burglary is now in custody.

A Grundy County warrant was issued Thursday for Trent Neville, 38, of the 700 block of East Illinois Avenue in Morris. Morris Police Chief Brent Dite said Neville was arrested on Friday.

Neville was wanted in connection with a burglary Dec. 8 at the Morris American Legion. An undetermined amount of cash was taken, Dite said.

“Officers responded to the scene Dec. 8 and processed it. Through the investigation, evidence was collected and information gathered from witnesses, and subsequently officers obtained an arrest warrant and are actively seeking Trent Neville,” Dite said.

Neville is described as being 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the burglary should call Morris police at 815-942-2131.

Grundy County
