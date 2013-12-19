Grundy County Church Bulletins: Dec. 19, 2013

First Baptist planning services for the holidays

MORRIS – First Baptist Church of Morris will hold the following services and programs in December. All are invited to join in during this Advent Season.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Join us for an evening of music, Scripture, and a message from the pastor as we look at why Jesus came.

The church has two services each Sunday, at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., with Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. First Baptist is at 1650 West Route 6 in Morris; call 815-942-0812 for information.

Cantata set at Coal City United Methodist Church

COAL CITY – Everyone is invited to attend the presentation of the Christmas Cantata “Child of Peace” at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City.

The Cantata is directed by Shanan D’Agostino Phillips, director of Music Ministry, accompanied by Clare Everitt, pianist/organist, and narrated by Jim Hutchings, a church member. No tickets are required to attend the Cantata performance and plenty of seating is available. A free-will offering will be taken.

Bethlehem Lutheran to hold holiday services

MORRIS – Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of our Lord. Plan to join Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., for the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Bethlehem Bell Choir will perform, and there will be a Christmas message, communion and singing of familiar carols, including “Silent Night” by candlelight. Call 815-942-1145 for information.

Holiday services at First Baptist of Channahon

CHANNAHON – First Baptist Church of Channahon, 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon, is holding Christmas services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. All are invited. For more information, visit www.fbcchannahon.org.

Christmas schedule for Immaculate Conception

MORRIS – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris will celebrate the Birth of Christ beginning with a 4 p.m. Mass on Christmas Eve. There also will be Mass on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. On Christmas Day, Masses will be at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; the 2 p.m. Mass will be in Spanish. The people of Immaculate Conception Parish and Fr. Ed Howe, pastor, welcome all who wish to celebrate the birth 2013 years ago of Our Savior, Jesus Christ. We offer a special invitation to those who have been away from us to come home. The church is at 600 E. Jackson St.

Trinity Lutheran hosting several Christmas events

MARSEILLES – Trinity Lutheran Church, 621 Union St. in Marseilles, is holding the following services as part of its Christmas schedule. On Sunday, the Sunday School and Bible Class is at 9:15 a.m., Children’s Christmas Program at 10:15 a.m. and Divine Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. On Tuesday, the Choir Concert will be at 6:30 p.m. and the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will start at 7 p.m. On Christmas Day, a Divine Service with Holy Communion will be at 10:30 a.m.

Candlelight service to be held at United Lutheran

GARDNER – United Lutheran Church, 309 E Jefferson St., in Gardner, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. It starts at 11 p.m. Tuesday. The community is invited.

Peace Lutheran sets Christmas Eve worship

MORRIS – Peace Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m. The service will include the lighting of the Christ Candle, Holy Communion (all are welcome to partake), hymns and carols, and singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Peace LC is at Lisbon and Candlelight Lane; call 815-942-1010.

Christmas Eve service scheduled at West Lisbon

NEWARK – West Lisbon Church, 14381 Joliet Road, in Newark, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, visit www.westlisbon.com or call 815-736-6331.

Soup and sandwich supper set for Jan. 4

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to attend the first “Hallelujah” Soup Supper of the New Year from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4. Cost will be $8 for adults and children 13 and older; $4 for children 6 to 12; $2 for children 3 to 5; and children 2 and under eat free. Each meal includes choice of soup, choice of sandwiches, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs are available. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

New day care opening in January in Channahon

CHANNAHON – Families of Faith Christian Academy will be opening its Families of Faith Christian Day Care on Jan. 6. Care for infants and toddlers, 6 weeks old to 3 years old, will be an extension of the unique educational environment, which has served preschool through 12th-grade students since 2005. The facility will be DCFS licensed and staffed by nurturing caregivers who provide a highly interactive, social atmosphere and uses the ABeka 2-year-old curriculum for toddlers. Registration information is available at 815-521-1381 or www.fofca.com. Openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Moody Bible’s choral group to visit Living Word

MORRIS – Living Word Bible Church will host Moody Bible Institutes’s Choral on Jan. 17, with the performance set to start at 7 p.m. at the church, 304 E. Jackson St., Morris. Founded in 1946 at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, the Chorale has long been established as one of the leading collegiate choral organizations in the United States specializing in sacred music. The repertoire includes a broad range of music chosen from all periods of music history. The Chorale ministers through music as it tours the United States twice a year and travels abroad during the summer.