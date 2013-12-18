Grundy County Police blotter: December 19, 2013

Illinois State Police

• David A. Butts, 50, was arrested Dec. 17 by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of possession of cannabis over 500 grams.

Grundy County

• Henry E. Cryder, 84, of Minooka, was cited by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident Tuesday evening after his pick-up truck rear-ended a semi on Route 47 near Airport Road.

Heavy damage occurred to Cryder’s vehicle. He was taken to Morris Hospital with minor injuries, according to the police report. The semi, which did not have a trailer attached, received minimal damage.

According to the report, the semi was stopped to make a left turn when Cryder hit the back of the semi. Cryder told police he did not see any lights indicating it was stopped and by the time he braked it was too late. The police report states the officer did observe working lights on the semi.

Traffic was interrupted on Route 47 for about 10 minutes said Chief Tracey Steffes of the Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District.

The semi driver was not injured. Cryder is due in court Jan. 24.