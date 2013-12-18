Grundy County releases recent indictments: December 19, 2013

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland has announced that on Dec. 18, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Nikolus Barrett, 29, of Battle Creek, Mich., was indicted for two counts of residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies.

• Brandon Brown, 20, of Minooka, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony and the unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

• John Burrell, 19, of Braidwood, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Dominique Evans, 29, of Lake Station, Ind., was indicted for aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to an emergency medical technician, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol for committing a DUI when she did not possess a valid driver’s license, a Class 4 felony.

• Anthony Garcia, 22, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery on a public way, a Class 3 felony.

• Alexander Garcia, 24, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery on a public way, a Class 3 felony.

• William Loney Jr., 25, of Princeton, was indicted for unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Samuel Motter, 23, of Morris, was indicted for unlawful possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Lanson Neal, 29, of Kewanee, was indicted for unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Derrick Pink, 35, of Coal City, was indicted for criminal damage to state supported property, a Class 4 felony.

• Sergio Rivera-Valenzuela, 30, was indicted for unlawful delivery of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony.

• Michelle Santos, a.k.a Michelle Alvardo, 34, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Melissa Smith, 34, of Salt Lake County, Utah, was indicted for unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Janice Stateman, 35, of Wilmington, was indicted for unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin, a Class 1 felony and the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Cody Wilkinson, 21, of Diamond, was indicted for unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Melinda Wilkinson, 35, of Kearns, Utah, was indicted for unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Charles Woods, 24, of Morris, was indicted for unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin, a Class 1 felony; and the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Ralph Zilm, 20, of Custer Park, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony.