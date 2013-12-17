Grundy County Police blotter: December 18, 2013

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Robert E. Harney, 50, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 16 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of domestic battery.

Morris

• William A. Downey, 24, of Marseilles, was arrested Dec. 16 by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence. He was given a Jan. 27 court date.