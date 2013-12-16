June 19, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police blotter: December 17, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

Stephen J. Potter, 50, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 14 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was given a Jan. 6 court date.

• John D. Eddleman, 41, of South Wilmington, was arrested Dec. 14 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a Douglas County warrant for contempt of court. He was given a Jan. 6 court date.

• Jakob D. Jollay , 20, of Wheaton, was arrested Dec. 13 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Richard W. Todd, 51, of Emington, was arrested Dec. 13 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for improper lane usage.

• Andrew W. Trimble, 36, was arrested Dec. 13 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a McHenry County warrant for retail theft.

Minooka

• Christian J. Ziegler, 34, of Minooka, was arrested Dec. 15 by Minooka police and booked into the county jail on a charge of domestic battery.

Channahon

•Timothy E. Selvy, 43, of Channahon, arrested by Channahon police Dec. 13 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.

• Thomas R. Kilcoyne, 49, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 15 on a Will County warrant.

• Spencer A. Sullivan, 22, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 15 on a Will County warrant and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Grundy CountyPolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois