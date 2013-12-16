Grundy County Police blotter: December 17, 2013

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Stephen J. Potter, 50, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 14 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was given a Jan. 6 court date.

• John D. Eddleman, 41, of South Wilmington, was arrested Dec. 14 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a Douglas County warrant for contempt of court. He was given a Jan. 6 court date.

• Jakob D. Jollay , 20, of Wheaton, was arrested Dec. 13 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Richard W. Todd, 51, of Emington, was arrested Dec. 13 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for improper lane usage.

• Andrew W. Trimble, 36, was arrested Dec. 13 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on a McHenry County warrant for retail theft.

Minooka

• Christian J. Ziegler, 34, of Minooka, was arrested Dec. 15 by Minooka police and booked into the county jail on a charge of domestic battery.

Channahon

•Timothy E. Selvy, 43, of Channahon, arrested by Channahon police Dec. 13 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.

• Thomas R. Kilcoyne, 49, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 15 on a Will County warrant.

• Spencer A. Sullivan, 22, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 15 on a Will County warrant and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.