Grundy County Police blotter: December 13, 2013

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Kimberly P. Guthrie, 25, was arrested Dec. 11 by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of resisting a peace officer. She was given a court date of Jan. 20.

• Brandon J. Brown, 20, of Minooka, was arrested Dec. 11 by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams, possession of hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a Jan. 13 court date.

Illinois State Police

• Yang Ying, 47, was arrested Dec. 11 by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on charges of driving while license suspended and obstructing identification. Ying was given a Feb. 3 court date.

• Qiang Wang, 49, was arrested Dec. 11 by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of obstructing identification.

Minooka

• Bryce A. Bentley-Clementz, was arrested Dec. 11 by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.