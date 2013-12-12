Deloris A. Schroers, 64, Germantown Hills, died at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

She was born Aug. 29, 1949 in Morris, to Melvin L. and LaValle M. (Barschdorf) Peterson.

She married Michael R. Schroers on Feb. 2, 1974 in Morris, and he survives.

Also surviving are her children, Angie (Eric) Claudin, Germantown Hills, Scott Schroers, Albuquerque, N.M., Brian (Chrissy Mischler), East Peoria, and Kim Schroers,Washington; five grandchildren, Ashley, Bryce, Broderick, Ryley, and Kyle; her siblings, Sharon Harrington and Diana Peterson, both of Morris and Mick Peterson, Marseilles.

Her parents preceded her in death

Deloris loved to sew, was a seamstress and was a Avon Sales Rep. for more than 10 years.

For many years she ran a home day care service taking care of children as well as her own children.

Deloris was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Washington.

Funeral services were held Dec. 9 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with Pastor John Rothusz officiating.

Cremation rites were accorded after services with burial of ashes in West Lisbon Lutheran Cemetery, Morris, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

