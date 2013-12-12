Deloris A. Schroers, 64, of Germantown Hills, Ill., passed away at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

Born Aug. 29, 1949, in Morris, Ill., to Melvin L. and LaValle M. (Barschdorf) Peterson, she married Michael R. Schroers on Feb. 2, 1974, in Morris, and he survives.

Also surviving are her children, Angie (Eric) Claudin of Germantown Hills, Scott Schroers of Albuquerque, N.M., Brian (Chrissy Mischler) of East Peoria, Ill., and Kim Schroers of Washington, Ill.; five grandchildren, Ashley, Bryce, Broderick, Ryley and Kyler; and her siblings, Sharon Harrington and Diana Peterson, both of Morris, and Mick Peterson of Marseilles, Ill.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Deloris loved to sew, she was a seamstress and she was a Avon Sales representative for more than 10 years.

For many years, she ran a home day care service taking care of children as well as her own children. Deloris was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington.

Funeral Services were Monday, Dec. 9, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel.

The Rev. John Rothusz officiated.

The visitation was before the service at the funeral home. Cremation Rites were to be accorded, with burial of ashes in West Lisbon Lutheran Cemetery in Morris at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

