Grundy County church bulletins: Dec. 13, 2013

United Methodist Women holding Dec. meetings

MORRIS – December meetings for United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., are as follows:

• God’s Girls: Christmas party at Leann Hill’s, 6:30 p.m. today

• Monday Circle: 12:30 p.m. Monday at the church

• Wednesday Circle: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church

• Martha Circle: 9 a.m. Thursday at the church

• Rebekah Circle: 7 p.m. Thursday at Carol Martin’s

Jewish Congregation holding December events

JOLIET – Joliet Jewish Congregation, 250 N. Midland Ave., Joliet, is holding the following events in December:

• Lunch and Learn is every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $5 a week. A session will not be held Dec. 26.

• Family Services will begin at 6 p.m. today, followed by Dairy potluck at 7 p.m. Lew Berman’s class will be leading services.

• Rabbi Rubovits’ presentation from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday will be on “Is Interfaith Marriage Trans-forming Judaism?” and “If Marriage is a Journey, Who has the Map?” This event is open to everyone.

• The Hadassah Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the home of Michelle Rubovits. The book “Defending Jacob,” by William Landay, will be discussed.

Call 815-741-4600 to RSVP to these events.

Channahon church holding cookie walk

CHANNAHON – United Methodist Women of Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames, Channahon, is hosting its ninth annual UMW cookie walk starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The event will continue until the cookies are gone. Cost is $12.50 a bucket, which holds about two pounds. Attendees will get 50 cents off if they bring a bucket from last year’s event.

Minooka church holding Christmas cookie sale

MINOOKA – Minooka United Methodist Church will be holding a Christmas cookie sale Saturday.

The sale starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until the cookies are sold out.

The sale is in the Minooka United Methodist Church Annex, 308 Massasioit St., Minooka.

Cost is $12 a bucket for the decorated and homemade cookies. The event is sponsored by Minooka United Methodist Women.

First United Methodist choir presentation set

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., invites the public to its Chancel Choir’s presentation of the Christmas Cantata, The Jesus Gift.

There will be a performance at 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

All are welcome to come.

Bethlehem Lutheran holding annual cantata

MORRIS – The senior choir of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., Morris, will present its annual cantata at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday.

This year’s presentation, “Emmanuel, God with Us!” is arranged and composed by Lloyd Larson.

The Sunday School Department of the church will present its Christmas program at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Children and young adults will tell the story of Christmas in song, skits and puppet shows.

There will be cookies and juice in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the program.

The public is invited to both events.

United Methodist holding Blue Christmas service

MINOOKA – The Minooka United Methodist Church will be holding a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The service is for those for whom the holidays are difficult for many reasons, perhaps because of a death, loss of a job, divorce, separation from family or the loss of a pet.

It will be a time of quiet and remembrance. Everyone is welcome.

The service will be in the sanctuary.

The church is at 205 W. Church St., Minooka.

For information, visit www.minookaumc.com or call 815-467-2322.

Morris church holding caring worship service

MORRIS – First United Methodist Church of Morris will be holding a caring worship service at 7 p.m. Monday designed for those who are struggling with the holiday season.

The service will have elements of a taize service, and will be officiated by the Rev. Deb Percell and the Stephen Ministry Team. Communion and oil anointing will be offered for those wishing to partake in those sacraments.

The church is at 118 W. Jackson St. in Morris.

First Baptist to hold service for the holidays

MORRIS – First Baptist Church of Morris will be holding the following services and programs in December.

All are invited to join in during this Advent season.

• 10:45 a.m. Sunday – Sunday School Christmas Program, "The Light of the World is Jesus" • 3:45 p.m. Sunday – Christmas caroling at Park Pointe, Walnut Grove, Elliott Manor and Saratoga Towers, followed by supper at the church. • 7 p.m. Dec. 25 – Christmas Eve candlelight service.

The church has two services each Sunday, at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., with Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist is at 1650 West Route 6 in Morris.

Channahon church holding thrift shop sale

CHANNAHON – The Channahon United Methodist Church – Thrift Shop, 24751 W. Eames, Channahon, is holding a 10-cent sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

This will be the last days the thrift shop will be open before the holidays.

The shop is set to reopen Jan. 9.

Coal City Church set to perform cantata Dec. 22

COAL CITY – Everyone is invited to attend the presentation of the Christmas cantata “Child of Peace” at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City.

No tickets are required to attend the cantata performance and plenty of seating is available.

First Baptist of Channahon holding holiday services

CHANNAHON — First Baptist Church of Channahon, 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon, is holding Christmas services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24. All are invited.

West Lisbon adds holiday services

NEWARK — West Lisbon Church, 14381 Joliet Road, in Newark, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, visit www.westlisbon.com or call 815-736-6331.

Candlelight service to be held at United Lutheran

GARDNER — United Lutheran Church, 309 E Jefferson St., in Gardner, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. It starts at 11 p.m. Dec. 24. The community is invited.