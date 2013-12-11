Grundy County Police blotter: December 12, 2013

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Channahon

• Marlene K. McDaniel, 40, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 7 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and for having unsafe equipment.

• Dallas E. Dunavan, 42, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 7 on charges of domestic battery and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Dunavan was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

La Salle County

• Timothy Hensley, 40, of Marseilles, was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies Dec. 7 on a failure-to-appear warrant for deceptive practice. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail.

Marseilles

• Lisa Nolan, 44, of Marseilles, was arrested by Marseilles police Dec. 7 on charges of driving under the influence, resisting a peace officer and speeding.