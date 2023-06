Miya Lynn Buss, 13 months old, of Marseilles, Ill., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Marseilles with the Rev. Jim Brown officiating.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles is handling the arrangements; visit www.sealscampbell.com or call 815-795-5151 for information.