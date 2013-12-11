Margaret W. Pierard

Margaret W. “Peg” Pierard, 102, of Coal City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2013, at Walnut Grove Village in Morris, Ill.

Born Feb. 18, 1911, in South Wilmington, Ill., Margaret was a daughter of the late William and Alice Carr-Walker.

She was raised and educated in South Wilmington, Ill., and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1928.

Peg continued her education at Illinois State University in Normal, Ill., where she received her teaching certificate.

She taught for four years at Maher School near Gardner, Ill., and on Dec. 2, 1933, Peg married Edward A. Pierard in Bloomington, Ill.

Together Edward and Peg made their home Coal City. Peg was a member of Coal City United Methodist Church, was involved with the Mothers Study Club in Coal City, Ill., and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star.

Peg will most be remembered for her love of family.

Survivors include her son, George (Susan) Pierard of Joliet, Ill.; two grandchildren, Douglas Pierard and Cheryl McCoy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Walker; husband Edward A. Pierard in 1983; a son, Walker Ronveaux Pierard in 1940; and eight brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield St. (at First Street) in Coal City. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Logsdon from the Coal City United Methodist Church will officiate.

A memorial luncheon will immediately follow the services in the church and a private burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Harold Holsinger, Dale Watson, Ernest Pierard, Tom Fulton, Ed Pierard and Robbie Nielson.

Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made as gifts in Peg’s memory to the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416, or to the Coal City Fireman’s Association, 35 S. DeWitt Place, PO Box 219, Coal City, IL 60416.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Walnut Grove Village. The exceptional care and attention extended from the staff always will be remembered.

