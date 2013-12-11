Coal City man sentenced to six months in jail after DUI

MORRIS – The Coal City man who drove drunk and injured three Coal City public works employees last year was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday.

Tom Brown, 43, of Coal City pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while under the influence proximately causing great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail and placed on 30 months probation, according to a news release from Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland.

Judge Lance Peterson made the ruling Tuesday, and Brown was remanded to the custody of the Grundy County Sheriff. He also was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

According to previous reports, just before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 2012, which was the end of the village’s annual Octoberfest, an accident was reported at South Broadway and Oak streets. In the accident one city employee was getting out of a truck with a trailer attached when he was hit by Brown, while two other employees nearby also were injured.

The two were taken to Morris Hospital and released, while Public Works Superintendent Darrell L. Olson, then 44, was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Coal City Police Chief Tom Best said Tuesday that Olson just recently returned to work. Olson’s injuries required him to have one leg amputated and he now has a prosthetic limb.

Once released from jail, Brown will have to wear the secure continuous remote alcohol monitoring bracelet and abstain from the use of alcohol during his probation, according to the news release. Brown also must complete 200 hours of community service, obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation, complete recommended treatment and attend the Grundy County Victim Impact Panel.

The charge Brown faces is a Class 4 felony with a minimum sentence of a probation and a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. Helland’s office had asked for Brown to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the news release.