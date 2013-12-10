Rosalie Leonard, 87, of Morris, Ill., passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2013, at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 1, 1926, in Shelburn, Ind., Rosalie was the daughter of the late Grover Ray and Velma Gladys Benson-Scott. She was raised and educated in Shelburn and has resided in Morris for more than 25 years. Rosalie enjoyed fishing with her husband and watching soap operas.

Survivors include two children, Ray Scott (Cindy) Leonard of Verona, Ill., and Denise (Frank) Sereno of Morris; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Timothy and Nathan Sereno, Jeff Leonard and Andrew Viles; and four great-grandchildren, Courtney, Jeff, Sean and Andrew.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard in 1991; daughter, Doris Viles; and grandson, Johnathon Viles.

Cremation rites have been accorded at the wishes of the family.

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris; 815-942-2500.