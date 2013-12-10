Mary Evelyn Helgeson

Mary Evelyn (Bault) Helgeson, 90, of Morris, Ill., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2013, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was thrilled to be reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Arnold ”Arnie” Helgeson.

She was born Aug. 21, 1923, in Marseilles, Ill., to Finis and Ana (Bowen) Bault. She married Arnie on Nov. 5, 1943, and celebrated 65 years of marriage before he passed away on July 28, 2009.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra (Ken) Johnson of Morris; a son, Richard Helgeson of Morris; three grandchildren, Emma Johnson, and Andrew and Ryan Helgeson; and a sister, Doris (John) Capsel of Seneca, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnie; a daughter, Sandra in 1973; five brothers, Carl, Paul, Robert, Harold and Nick Bault; and one sister, Iylene Clairmont.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, baking, having coffee with her friends at McDonald’s, shopping at Kohl’s and Walmart and delivering cookies to friends at Christmas. Everyone who met her became a friend and enjoyed her kindness and generosity. She will be greatly missed.

The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for cookies to be brought to the church to be given away in her honor.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., is in charge of arrangements. For information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.