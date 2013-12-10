Marvin G. “Skip” McKinney, born Sept. 2, 1935, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy (nee Gibson); children, Deborah (Randy) Osborn, Rebecca (Richard) Ledwa, William (Pam) McKinney, Robin (Ted) Tezak, Robin (Ray deceased) McClanahan, Sandra Cummings and Thomas A. (Tracy) McCaughn; a sister, Julia (Jim) Roberts; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He retired from Kerr Glass and later from Relco Locomotives. He volunteered for Under His Wings and Meals on Wheels. He received great satisfaction in helping others. He enjoyed showing his 1978 Black and Red Chevy pickup truck and car show friends.

Funeral services will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, with the Rev. Steven Heilmann officiating. Interment will be at Elmhurst Cemetery. The visitation will be from 9 a.m. to the 11 a.m. service on Thursday, Dec. 12.