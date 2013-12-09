Police blotter for Grundy and La Salle counties: Dec. 10, 2013

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Mitchell J. Male, 31, of Spring Valley, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail Dec. 5 on a failure-to-appear warrant for a driving while license suspended charge. He was given a Dec. 23 court date.

• Charles T. Woods, 24, was arrested by the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.

• Janice M. Stateman, 35, was arrested by the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

La Salle County

• Michael A. McEmery of Marseilles was arrested by the La Salle County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail Dec. 5 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license revoked.