Mark A. Koehler, 55, of Morris, Ill., passed away suddenly Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2013, in the Morris Hospital.

Born June 20, 1958, in Morris, he was the son of Merle and the late Irene (Lauridsen) Koehler.

Mark grew up in Morris and attended Morris schools, graduating from Morris Community High School with the class of 1976. He married Adele Kirchner of Seneca, Ill., on Sept. 12, 1981.

Mark worked for Illinois Construction of Batavia for 25 years, retiring in 2008. He was the co-founder of the Morris Soccer Association and for many years he was a volunteer coach and referee. His dedication to the growth and promotion of the soccer program in Morris has evolved into MSA currently having approximately 400 area youth participating on local teams as well as competitive travel teams.

He enjoyed NASCAR racing, as well as local racing events, camping with his family and fishing.

Mark was a devoted and loving family man, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family and his loving granddaughters. He also liked to travel and since his retirement in 2008, he and Adele have taken several trips together.

Surviving is his father, Merle Koehler, of Seneca; his loving wife of 32 years, Adele (Kirchner) Koehler; their two sons, David (Erica) Koehler of Downers Grove, Ill., and Nicholas (Stefanie Salzmann) Koehler of Morris; two granddaughters, Madisyn Koehler of Wisconsin and Carmella Koehler of Downers Grove; as well as a soon-to-arrive third granddaughter, Colette; one brother, William (Barb) Koehler of Marseilles, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Irene; and one aunt, Carol Duncan.

A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, also at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home.

The Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Preferred memorials in Mark’s name are to the Morris Soccer Association, P.O. Box 488, Morris, IL 60450 or to the Morris Hospital Foundation, 150 W. High St., Morris, IL 60450.

