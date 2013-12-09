Grundy County felony dispositions: Dec. 10, 2013

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Gerardo Carillo-Carrera, 47, of Morris, pleaded guilty to the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in prison. He also was ordered to pay $2,100 in court mandated fees and costs. Upon release from prison, Carrillo-Carrera must serve two years mandatory supervised release.

• Adam Etaugh, 43, of Peoria, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $800 in court mandated fees and costs.

• Dustin Freeman, 27, of Starkville, Miss., pleaded guilty to possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to 270 days in jail. He also was placed on conditional discharge for two years. Freeman also was ordered to pay more $1,100 in court mandated fees and costs.

• Charles Kunkel Jr. 42, of Braceville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 13 days in the county jail and was placed on probation for 24 months. Kunkel must pay more than $800 in court mandated fees and costs and submit to periodic drug testing.

• Dayle Mcnab, 23, of Merriville, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 24 months probation and four days in jail. Mcnab was order to pay $600 in court mandated fees and costs and submit to random drug testing, obtain an evaluation for substance abuse and complete treatment.

• Caitlin Ortiz, 19, of Romeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to four days in the county jail and placed on probation. Ortiz must pay $600 in court mandated fees and costs. She also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 24 months of court supervision and fined $1,700. Ortiz must attend the Grundy County Victim Impact Panel.

• Burl Owens, 44, of Seneca, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge and ordered to obtain an evaluation for substance abuse and complete treatment. Owens also must pay more than $800 in court mandated fees and costs.

• Jules Pianca, 18, of Dwight, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the county jail, placed on probation for four years and order to pay more than $200 in court mandated fees and costs. Pianca also was ordered to pay $5,500 in restitution.

• Anthony Schumacher, 18, of Dwight, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to serve 26 days in the county jail and probation for four years. Schumacher must pay $5,500 in restitution.

• Ryan Shaver, 18, of Minooka, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and probation for five years. Shaver must submit to random drug testing and pay court mandated fees and costs.

• Gerald Studyvin, 25, of Braidwood, pleaded guilty to residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail and fiveyears probation. Studyvin must report for periodic drug testing and submit to a DNA specimen. Studyvin also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was placed on three years probation. In addition Studyvin must pay a $600 in court mandated fees and costs.

• Bryan Wiekert, 28, of Coal City pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 burglary, and was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay court mandated fees and costs.

• Smokey Wrona, 34, of Peru, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison with a boot camp recommendation. Wrona must pay more than $2,000 in court mandated fees and costs. Upon release from prison, Wrona must serve a period of two years of mandatory supervised release.