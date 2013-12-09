Kathy D. Lerner (nee Taliaferro), 68, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, at Morris Hospital.

Born in Long Beach, Calif., she was raised in Booker, Texas. She moved to Zion, Ill., in 1977, and has lived in South Wilmington, Ill., since 2000. She was a founding member of Midwest Ford Club and member of the National Falcon Club of America. Kathy was an avid reader and loved all sports.

Surviving are her loving husband of 38 years, John J. Lerner of South Wilmington; three children, Krystal (Gerald) Tyson of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Cooke (fiance’ Jeremy Asboth) Slovacec of Kenosha, Wis., and Jay (Tracy) Prichard of Chesterton, Ind; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Royce (late Bill) Spies of Amarillo, Texas.

She was preceded by her son, Cevin Slovacec; and parents, Ralph and Winnie Mae Taliaferro.

As it was Kathy’s request, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6, Morris, IL 60450. For information, visit www.fredcdames.com or call 815-942-5040.