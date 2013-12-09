Joseph Edward Cotton Jr., 72, of Braidwood, Ill., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, Ill.

He was born Sept. 10, 1941, in Joliet, to the late Joseph Murda and Betty Jane (nee Gill) Cotton. Joseph previously was employed at Uniroyal in Joliet and the Joliet Lock and Dam. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during Vietnam. He was the Quarter Master of the VFW Post 5422 for over 20 years and also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 241, both in Wilmington.

Surviving are one daughter-in-law, Rae Ann Cotton of Gardner, Ill.; three grandchildren, Miranda (David) Warren, Allen (fiancee, Dawn) Cotton and Matthew Cotton; two great-grandchildren, Dillan and RyLynn; sister, Sharon Cox of Joliet; aunt, Carol Zang of Cullom, Ill.; mother-in-law, Doris “Daisy” French of Dwight, Ill.; brothers-in-law, Donald (Margaret) Harvey of Florida, Merrill (Jeanne) Harvey of Gardner and Charles (Cheryl) Harvey of South Wilmington, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Betty (Mervin) Erickson of South Dakota.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Dorothy Ann (nee Harvey) Cotton; son, Eric Cotton; sister, Sandra Hall; and Bonnie and Johnny in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Ltd. & Crematory, Braidwood Chapel, 401 E. Main St., Braidwood. The visitation will be the three hours preceding the service. The Rev. Daniel Woodward will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Jude.

