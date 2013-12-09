Grundy County indictments: Dec. 4, 2013

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland has announced that on Dec. 4 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Marcus Barfield, 32, of Homewood, Ala., was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Nikolus Barrett, 29, of Chicago, was indicted for residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

• Brian Evans, 28, of Coal City, was indicted for theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000 from Morris Building and Loan, a Class 2 felony. According to a news release from Morris police, the theft was ongoing, dating back to October 2011.

• Dominique Evans, 29, of Lake Station, Ind., was indicted for aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to an emergency medical technician, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol for committing a DUI at a time that she did not possess a valid driver’s license.

• Arica Gignac, 18, of Diamond, was indicted for residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

• Eric Johnson, 20, of Buffalo Grove, was indicted for the unlawful possession of amphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

• Stefan Nikolov, 25, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.