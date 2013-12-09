July 05, 2023
News - Grundy County
Dorothy L. Luciano

By Shaw Local News Network

Dorothy L. Luciano, 96, of Wilmington, Ill., passed away Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2013 at Presence Villa Franciscan in Joliet.

Cremation rites are being accorded.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at a memorial service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington.

Friends may sign the online guest book by visiting www.BaskervilleFuneral.com. Arrangements made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington; 815-476-2181.

