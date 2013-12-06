Deacon Donald L. Dyer, 74, of Wilmington, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning Dec. 4, 2013, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born Oct. 5, 1939 in Joliet, Ill., Don was a son of the late Weldon Overton Dyer and Rufina Octavia “Billie” Huet-Yott. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School with the Class of 1957 and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

On Nov. 12, 1960, Don married Barbara Jean Feeney in Saint Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, and together they raised their family and resided in Wilmington their entire married life. Don held employment with Lombardi Chevy-Buick, Frank Hamilton Chrysler and Community Oldsmobile, all in Wilmington, prior to going into local banking. He worked many years for First National Bank of Wilmington, Exchange Bank and most recently Standard Bank, from where he retired as a vice president of the mortgage department.

On Sept. 12, 1987, Don was ordained the first deacon of Saint Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, where he was a member and served actively on various committee’s including parish council, the finance committee and the vision committee. Don and his wife Barb were involved with the St. Rose marriage prep program for many years, and Don also called on the sick and housebound with communion. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus the Rev. George Kuzma Council 11149 and the Isaac Walton League. Deacon Don will be remembered as a proud Marine who loved fishing, woodworking and gardening.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara; four children, Timothy Allen “Tad” (Renee) Dyer of Yorkville, Ill., and Christina Marie (Leif) Dyer-Ekberg, William Weldon (Tommie) Dyer and Mary Theresa Dyer, all of Wilmington; 13 grandchildren, Bobby Watters (Terra Lemke) of Coal City, Ill., Brandi (Dave) LaRoux of Muncie, Ind., Brent (Pam) Watters of Bloomington, Ind., Matt Turnbull of Chicago, Josh Turnbull of Yorkville, Nick Turnbull of Elgin, Ill.,, Tommy Tim Dyer of Yorkville, and Tristen Ekberg, Aidan Ekberg, Nolan Ekberg, Hunter Dyer, Dalton Dyer and Dakota Dyer, all of Wilmington; six great-grandchildren, Kiarra Arellano, Jacynda Watters-Lopez, Kasandra Watters-Lopez, Jacob Watters, Stella Watters and Joshua Watters; two sisters, Barbara Jean (Joseph) Tryner and Donna (Skip) Bolz, both of Wilmington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Karen Dyer of Wilmington, Lois Dyer of Coal City, Clark Feeney and Mickey Feeney, both of Wilmington and Ginger (Jack) Nelson of New Lenox, Ill.; nieces and nephews, John Tryner, Amy (Dan) Potempa, Vicky (Bruce) Witczak, Rick (Colleen) Schumacher, Kim Swanson, David (Lauren) Dyer, Rhonda (Wayne) Wolfe, Rayna (Mike) Smith, Richard Dyer, Jr. (Kendra Smith), Jack Nelson Jr., Cindy (Mike) Steffan, Marcia (Joe) Ferraro, Jim (Erin) Nelson and Tom Nelson; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Billie Dyer; daughter, Stacie Renee; sister, Beverly (Ray) Graham; two brothers, Ronald Dyer and Richard Dyer; his mother- and father-in-law, Geraldine Anderson and William Feeney; brother-in-law, Tommy Feeney; and two nieces, Cheryl Schumacher and Kelly Jo VanDuyne.

Deacon Don will lie in state at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St. in Wilmington from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. A vigil service with the Diaconate Community will be at 7 p.m. The family will again receive friends at the church Monday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service. A Mass of Christian burial will be concelebrated with the reverend of Saint Rose, the Rev. Steve Bondi and various diocesan priests officiating. Most Reverend Bishop Joseph L. Imesch and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will preside.

Burial, with full military honors provided by the Wilmington Color Guard and the United States Marine Corps, will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Wilmington. Pallbearers will be Tad Dyer, Bill Dyer, Leif Ekberg, Skip Bolz, Mickey Feeney, RichardDyer, Jack Nelson, Bobby Watters and Brent Watters.

Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made as gifts in Deacon Don’s memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481, or Saint Rose School, 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, IL 60481.

Friends may sign the online guest book or send private condolences to the family visiting www.BaskervilleFuneral.com.

Funeral services arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville FuneralHome, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington; 815-476-2181.