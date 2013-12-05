James J. “Jim” Buckley, of Minooka, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, at Edward Hospital, Naperville, Ill.

Born in Portland, Ore., he was the loving son of the late Maurice and Josephine Buckley (nee Crawford).

He was the dearly loved husband of 38 years to Donna Buckley (nee McCoy); devoted and faithful father of Emily (John) Sergeant; proud and treasured “Grandpa” of Jack and Matthew Sergeant; dear brother of Joan (the late William) Dailey and William (Bonnie) Buckley; fond brother-in-law of Bonnie Buckley, Wendell Walmsley, Jackie (Larry) Goggins, Lou Ann McCoy and Beth (fiance Fred Appleton) Symons. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack Buckley; his sister, Maureen Walmsley; mother-in-law, Jean McCoy (nee Van Asdlen); and father-in-law, Donald McCoy.

Jim will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him as a warm-hearted, good-humored, loving husband, father, grandfather, “family member” and friend.

James J. Buckley will be lying in state Monday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames (Route 6). The Rev. Steve Good is officiating. Interment will be private.

For those wishing to leave lasting memorials the family asks that you please consider donations to Channahon United Methodist Church designated for the Building Fund. The visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 W. Ford Road, Channahon.

