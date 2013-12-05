Grundy County church bulletins: Dec. 6, 2013

Lenten Service added at Friends in Christ

MORRIS – Friends in Christ Lutheran LCMS, 180 E. Waverly, Morris, has added a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays during Advent and Lent.

For information, visit www.ficlc.org or call 815-941-1255.

Family movie night at Living Water Church

MORRIS – “Polar Express” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday on the 32-foot screen at Living Water Church, 118 E. Jefferson St. All are invited to this free event and to come in pajamas.

There will be some unexpected surprises by the “train conductors” during the movie. Call 815-252-4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com for information.

Coal City church to hold ‘Hallelujah’ soup supper

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road,Coal City, invites the community to its December “Hallelujah” soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $8 for ages 13 and older, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, $2 for children ages 3 to 5; free for children ages 2 and younger. Each meal includes soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert.

Carry outs will be available. Tickets will be sold at the door, and proceeds go to the church’s building fund. Sunshine Circle will be having a Holiday Cookie Sale during supper, with home-based cookies at $6 a plate.

First Presbyterian Church musical event Sunday

MORRIS – A holiday event featuring local musical talent will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Morris.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 12 and younger.

Refreshments will be served. Proceeds fund scholarships for deserving musical students.

Contact the Rev. Roy Backus at 815-942-1871 or fpchurch200@sbcglobal.net for information.

First United Methodist holding music program

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., would like to invite everyone to “Sing We Now of Christmas” at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The program will feature special music provided by area musicians. Vocalist: Kerry Dite, Laurie Allen, Raylene Holman, Mary Beth Pfaff, Grant Schluntz, Carol Marie Gaska. Violinists: Colleen, Katie and Natalie Lawrence.

Following the program the Senior High Youth Fellowship will serve soup, sandwiches and cookies and have a few games to play. All are welcome and it is free to the public.

Helmar Worship Choir to present annual cantata

NEWARK – Helmar Worship Choir will present its annual Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Piano and organ prelude music will be provided by Debbie Andersen and Deb McKinney.

There is no admission. A cookie reception will follow in the Family Life Center.

For information, call Helmar Lutheran Church at 815-695-5489.

United Methodist Church to serve beef stew dinner

SHERIDAN – Sheridan United Methodist Church, 219 S. Bushnell St., will be serving beef stew, bread, fresh fruit assortment, dessert, lemonade and coffee from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. All are welcome and donations are appreciated.

Call the church for carry out or delivery at 815-496-2021.

United Methodist holding Blue Christmas service

MINOOKA – The Minooka United Methodist Church will be holding a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

The service is for those for whom the holidays are difficult for many reasons, perhaps because of a death, loss of a job, divorce, separation from family or the loss of a pet.

It will be a time of quiet and remembrance. Everyone is welcome.

The service will be in the sanctuary. The church is at 205 W. Church St., Minooka.

For information, visit www.minookaumc.com or call 815-467-2322.

Morris church holding caring worship service

MORRIS – First United Methodist Church of Morris will be holding a caring worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 designed for those who are struggling with the holiday season.

The service will have elements of a taize service, and will be officiated by the Rev. Deb Percell and the Stephen Ministry Team. Communion and oil anointing will be offered for those wishing to partake in those sacraments.

The church is at 118 W. Jackson St. in Morris.

First Baptist to hold service for the holidays

MORRIS – First Baptist Church of Morris will be holding the following services and programs in December. All are invited to join in during this Advent Season.

• Dec. 15, 10:45 a.m. – Sunday School Christmas Program, "The Light of the World is Jesus" • Dec. 15, 3:45 p.m. – Christmas caroling at Park Pointe, Walnut Grove, Elliott Manor and Saratoga Towers, followed by supper at church • Dec. 25, 7 p.m. – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Join us for an evening of music, Scripture, and a message from the pastor as we look at why Jesus came.

The church has two services each Sunday, at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., with Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist is located at 1650 West Route 6 in Morris; call 815-942-0812 for information

United Methodist holding Christmas cookie sale

MINOOKA – Minoka United Methodist Church will be holding a Christmas Cookie Sale on Dec. 14.

The sale starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until the cookies are sold out. The sale is in the Minooka United Methodist Church Annex, 308 Massasioit St., Minooka.

Cost is $12 a bucket for the decorated and homemade cookies.

The event is sponsored by Minooka United Methodist Women.

Channahon church holding cookie walk

CHANNAHON – United Methodist Women of Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames, Channahon, is hosting its ninth annual UMW cookie walk starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

The event will continue until the cookies are gone.

Cost is $12.50 a bucket, which holds approximately 2 pounds.

Attendees will get 50-cents off if they bring a bucket from last year’s event.

Call 815-467-5275 for information.

Coal City United Methodist Church Cantata

COAL CITY — Everyone is invited to attend the presentation of the Christmas Cantata “Child of Peace” at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City.

The Cantata is directed by Shanan D’Agostino Phillips, director of Music Ministry, accompanied by Clare Everitt, pianist/organist, and narrated by Jim Hutchings a church member.

No tickets are required to attend the Cantata performance and plenty of seating is available. A free will offering will be taken.

New Day Care Opening in Channahon

CHANNAHON - Families of Faith Christian Academy will be opening its Families of Faith Christian Day Care on Jan. 6.

Care for infants and toddlers, 6 weeks to 3 years, will be an extension of the unique educational environment which has served pre-school through 12th-grade students since 2005.

The facility will be DCFS licensed and staffed by nurturing caregivers who provide a highly interactive, social atmosphere and uses the ABeka 2-year-old curriculum for toddlers.

Registration information is available at 815-521-1381 or www.fofca.com. Openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.