Batavia Bulldogs kick off Celebration of Lights

BATAVIA – Despite the chilly weather, the Batavia Bulldogs football team received a warm welcome Sunday evening as a short parade ushered them into the Celebration of Lights Festival.

Crowds cheered on the Bulldogs amid emergency vehicle sirens, shouting their congratulations for winning the Class 6A state championship in DeKalb on Saturday.

Before the lighting ceremony, Mayor Jeff Schielke commended the team – many of whom were wearing Santa hats – saying he was honored and proud that they attended the festival. He said few high schools in the country can boast not only a basketball championship title, but also a football championship title. Schielke also applauded the coaching staff.

“You bore some very productive fruit yesterday,” he said.

Batavia coach Dennis Piron thanked everyone for Saturday’s “incredible turnout” at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University, where Batavia beat Richards 34-14. He said by preliminary estimates, it was the largest crowd at a state championship game in Illinois history.

“These are very good boys. They worked very hard,” Piron said. “They played with passion, energy and enthusiasm.”

Sunday night’s festival also marked the debut of the newly formed Batavia Community Band, which Schielke said is made up of many Batavia High School graduates. Gary and Sharon Goeden of Batavia said the new band was one of the reasons they decided to attend the Celebration of Lights Festival.

“Our son would have loved to be in it,” said Sharon Goeden, who noted that her son plays trumpet and is away from home attending college. “We think it’s a great idea to have a community band.”

Other festival attendees, such as the Petersen family, were looking forward to seeing Santa Claus.

Ryan and Amy Petersen attended the festival for the first time with their children, Luke, 7, who planned to ask Santa for a Kindle Fire; and Abbey, 4, who said she would be asking Santa for a Barbie camper.

“This is actually our second year in Batavia,” said Ryan Petersen. “Part of [attending the festival] is just to enjoy both the football rally and the holiday cheer.”