Richards loss sharpened Batavia football team’s focus

BATAVIA – The Batavia football program has hunted for quality nonconference opponents in recent years. Richards, though, fell into the Bulldogs’ lap.

“We got a lot of ‘Noes’ last year, like I do now,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “When you’re winning, it’s hard to schedule games. Last year, after about the 20th ‘No,’ Oak Lawn Richards called us and said ‘We’ll play you, Batavia.’ That’s a red flag, ain’t it? No one’s playing us, but they have no problem playing us?

“So we looked at the scores, saw the quality of their opponents, looked at what they’ve done and said, ‘Alright, we’ll do it.’ And then we started checking out the video and we were like ‘This kid’s a sophomore, this kid’s a junior – oh my goodness, what have we done?’ ”

What the Bulldogs did, it turns out, is line up an eventual IHSA Class 6A finalist. Richards beat Batavia, 31-25, in the Week 2 meeting at Bulldog Stadium, and the teams’ rematch comes Saturday in the state championship game at Huskie Stadium.

Batavia was flying high entering the Week 2 matchup, fresh off a prestigious victory against DuPage Valley Conference power Glenbard North. Richards dampened the afterglow of that victory by ending the Bulldogs’ 20-game regular season winning streak, building a 31-13 lead and hanging on for the victory.

The regular season meeting between the programs adds quite the twist to Saturday’s state title game. It also set the tone for the remainder of Batavia’s season, quarterback Micah Coffey said.

“I stayed up texting to [running back Anthony Scaccia] late that night, just about how we were going to work for everything we got,” Coffey said. “We kind of realized that if we wanted to compete with a team that was that good, it’s going to take everything we’ve got. We can’t just expect to walk on the field and beat teams. So that kind of triggered in all of our minds that it was time for us to turn it up another notch and really take our game to the next level, and you can kind of see what happened the rest of the year.”

Batavia has won each of its 11 games since the Richards loss in lopsided fashion, with the exception of a 19-14 quarterfinal win over Lake Forest that tightened late.

Like Lake Forest, Richards is known for a beastly defense, of which the Bulldogs have first-hand knowledge. Batavia also was burned by Richards’ big-play ability, with three of Richards’ TDs coming from 49 yards out or farther.

“I think mainly just scheme-wise, what we can and can’t do, that’s the most important part,” Batavia linebacker Anthony Thielk said. “We just know there are certain things we did last time against them that obviously we can’t do this time because obviously they had a lot of big plays. We think we’ve put some stuff in to capitalize and make big plays ourselves and stop them from having those big plays.”

While film from the Week 2 matchup certainly won’t be overlooked by either side, Piron said both teams have evolved considerably since. Neither team has lost in October or November, with Richards’ only defeat coming Sept. 27 against Evergreen Park, 35-34.

“I think the biggest body of work will be what’s happened since about Week 7 or 8 with both of us,” Piron said. “They’ve won all of their games, and so have we. I think that’s what you’ve got to point at. I believe we’ll use the film for some things but it’s almost like watching a film from last year, it feels so long ago.”

In Batavia’s case, one of the substantial personnel changes since the first meeting is the return of cornerback/receiver Rourke Mullins, who missed the regular season matchup after suffering a concussion against Glenbard North.

“It’s kind of a revenge for me because I wasn’t able to help my team, I wasn’t able to participate in that game because of my concussion,” Mullins said. “It killed me just to sit there and watch that game because I knew how big that game was and how good this team is.

“I’m going to go out Saturday and try to do everything I can to help my team try to win a state title. It’s an even bigger game now than it was Week 2, obviously. Now it’s for the state title. It’s for everything. But I know [Richards] has serious talent, and we’re going to be well prepared for everything they have to throw at us.”

IHSA Football State Championship Games At Huskie Stadium in DeKalb (TV: Comcast) Friday Class 1A: Lena-Winslow (10-3) vs. Tri-Valley (13-0), 10 a.m. Class 2A: Sterling Newman (12-1) vs. Staunton (9-4), 1 p.m. Class 3A: Stillman Valley (11-2) vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (11-2), 4 p.m. Class 4A: Geneseo (12-1) vs. Rochester (12-1), 7 p.m. Saturday Class 5A: Montini (13-0) vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0), 10 a.m. Class 6A: Batavia (12-1) vs. Richards (12-1), 1 p.m. Class 7A: Lake Zurich (12-1) vs. Mt. Carmel (12-1), 4 p.m. Class 8A: Loyola (12-1) vs. Naperville Central (10-3), 7 p.m.