KCChronicle.com/preps Athlete of the Week ... Batavia football’s Anthony Scaccia

Why he was selected: Scaccia rushed 41 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 6A state semifinal win for the Bulldogs over Rockford Boylan

Batavia senior running back Anthony Scaccia demonstrated that he’s not just a razzle-dazzle running back. On a cold day in Rockford on Saturday, he absorbed a heavy workload, kept the chains moving and held onto the football throughout the Bulldogs’ 38-6 win, which advanced Batavia to this Saturday’s 6A state championship game against Richards. Scaccia, this week’s Kane County Chronicle-St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week, spoke with Chronicle sports editor Jay Schwab after the game. The following is an edited transcript:

It’s got to be at least a little surprising to have beaten Boylan [by such a wide margin], right?

We’ve been talking about it all week, how we’ve kind of been expecting to be here, but it’s still surreal. It’s unbelievable, but with the practice we had throughout the week, I wasn’t really surprised. We did everything exactly how we did in practice.

How’d that frozen ground feel throughout the game?

It was rough but I just had to adjust with the offensive line, just follow behind them.

How about a thought on this being the first group to get Batavia back to a state championship game since ‘06. No matter what happens, that’s a pretty big accomplishment, right?

Absolutely. We’ve been looking forward to this since eighth grade. We won our middle school championship, and ever since then we’ve just been talking about making it here, and it’s finally here.