Batavia Bulldogs to be part of Sunday’s Celebration of Lights Festival

BATAVIA – Sunday’s Celebration of Lights Festival in downtown Batavia will shine even brighter if the Batavia Bulldogs win Saturday’s IHSA Class 6A football state championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

The team will help kick off the Batavia Park District’s Celebration of Lights Festival at the Batavia Riverwalk at Houston Street and North Island Avenue. The team will arrive at the Batavia Riverwalk at 5 p.m. and will be escorted by the Batavia Fire Department.

“Hopefully we will be celebrating a win on Saturday,” said Kari Miller, director of marketing and public relations for the Batavia Park District.

After the team arrives, the public is invited to head to the Wilson Street bridge for a special lighting ceremony of the “Peace on Earth” sign located on the pedestrian bridge.

“The sign has kind of become a staple in the community around the holidays,” Miller said.

Batavia business owner Craig Foltos spearheaded efforts – in cooperation with the Batavia Park District and the city – to make the lighting of the bridge a reality, Miller said, and an anonymous donor came forward to provide lighting.

The newly formed Batavia Community Band will play a selection of holiday favorites as the sign is lit. The band is under the direction of retired Batavia High School band director John Heath.

Foltos will lead a community sing-along with the Batavia Community Band at 5:45 p.m. and Santa is set to arrive at 6 p.m. Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke will then greet Santa, and together they will light the community Christmas tree.

After the tree lighting, Santa’s warming house – at the Peg Bond Center – will open, and children up to age 10 who visit with Santa will receive a special gift while supplies last.

The festival also will feature 25 trees decorated by local organizations that will line Christmas Tree Lane. Photos of each tree will be posted to the Batavia Park District’s Facebook page by Wednesday afternoon, and the tree with the most “likes” will officially be crowned the People’s Choice winner.

The winning organization also will be invited on stage to help light the ceremonial tree. The contest will run through noon Sunday.

“We thought this would add a fun element to the festival and entice organizations to get creative with their trees,” Miller said.

The festival will be presented by the Batavia Park District in partnership with the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, Batavia MainStreet, the city of Batavia and the Batavia Police Department.

For information, call the Batavia Park District office at 630-879-5235 or view the schedule of events at www.bataviaparks.org.

