Easy state travel in store for Batavia football

The timing of the IHSA state football championship games moving to Northern Illinois University this year suits the Batavia football team just fine.

The Bulldogs will play Richards in Saturday’s IHSA Class 6A state championship game at Huskie Stadium, and Batavia fans can easily make it home from the 1 p.m. game by supper.

Of the 16 teams competing in state championship games in Classes 1A through 8A this weekend, Batavia has the shortest trip to Huskie Stadium, clocking in at 27 miles.

“I think with the short trip, we’ll definitely get everyone from Batavia there, so it should be a great crowd,” Batavia senior safety Forrest Gilbertson said.

Batavia’s only other state championship game berth came in 2006 when the Bulldogs fell to Normal at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Because of scheduling changes in the Big Ten, Illinois and NIU are now rotating the state title games every other year, with Huskie Stadium’s debut for the state finals coming Friday (Classes 1A-4A) and Saturday (5A-8A).

Bulldogs fans showed up in impressive numbers in Champaign in 2006 but the potential for a whopping turnout with a 40-minute drive to this year’s title game is a pleasant thought to running back Anthony Scaccia.

“Absolutely,” Scaccia said. “I think we’re going to get a bunch of our Batavia fans out there, maybe even more than in ’06 just because it’s so close.”

Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron lauded the Batavia fan turnout for Saturday’s semifinal game at Rockford Boylan, especially given temperatures in the low-20s. The early forecast for this Saturday is a little better, with a high forecasted to be 39 degrees.

Some football observers weren’t thrilled about the shift to DeKalb – including Marmion coach Dan Thorpe – citing greater prestige of playing in a Big Ten stadium. Increased traveling distance for teams from central and southern Illinois also was noted as a potential drawback.

Batavia senior defensive tackle Ryan Minniti said he’s ambivalent to the venue. That the Bulldogs are playing for a state championship is the only detail in which he puts much stock.

“It’s closer, so I guess that’s a plus,” Minniti said. “Either way, as long as we’re going to state, I could care less where we play.”

State ticket sales: Tickets for Saturday’s state championship game are $10 each and will be available for purchase this week at multiple locations and times, according to a news release from Batavia School District 101.

Batavia students can purchase tickets during lunch today, while the general public can purchase tickets from 6 to 8 p.m. today during Media and Youth Night at the Fine Arts Centre. Tickets can also be purchased Wednesday during the Windmill City Classic basketball tournament from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday at Bulldog Stadium during the team’s Thanksgiving practice and BYF Turkey Bowl from 8 to 10 a.m.

Tickets will also be sold at Huskie Stadium beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets will allow access to all four games being played that day, beginning with the 5A game between Montini and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 10 a.m. All seats are general admission; Batavia fans are being directed to the West Main stands south of the 50-yard line.