Frozen treat: Batavia football bashes Boylan to advance to state final

ROCKFORD – Playing an opponent that has lost only one game since the 2010 season began would give any football team pause.

Yet after scrutinizing game film and comparing personnel, the Batavia football team arrived at frigid Titan Stadium on Saturday loving its chances to take down perennial 6A state power Rockford Boylan.

The Bulldogs did just that – in astounding fashion.

In a season filled with top-notch performances, the Bulldogs arguably turned in their most dazzling showing, given the stakes and the opponent, clobbering Boylan, 38-6, in a 6A state semifinal. The Bulldogs will try to avenge their lone regular season loss against Richards in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

"We honored the tradition and history but what film study told our coaches is we should do well," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. " … [The kids] said if we play our game today, we will win. If we play our game, they can not stop us. If we play our game, our defense will run them over. That's what the kids were saying before we came out."

Normally known for its balanced offense, Batavia ran the ball 30 times in the first half while throwing only five passes, perhaps not surprising with the temperature in the low-20s and senior running back Anthony Scaccia belying his slight stature by consistently picking up tough yardage to extend drives.

Scaccia handled a huge workload splendidly, rushing 41 times for 185 yards, and scoring all three of his touchdowns in the first half as the Bulldogs (12-1) gradually pulled away.

Describing the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder’s fierce competitive spirit, Piron recalled Scaccia’s reaction to Batavia’s first-round playoff loss to Downers Grove North last year, saying “It was like the kid was going to explode out of his skin, he was so upset.”

Scaccia's more common, on-field explosions were at a minimum Saturday, but he still found a way to carry the offense. His touchdown runs came from 2, 4 and 1 yards out, giving Batavia an 18-0 lead.

"On this surface, he couldn't even be himself today," Piron said. "He was a power running back, guys, at 150 pounds. Power football. I mean, it was awesome."

If one play could be labeled a back-breaker for Boylan in such a rout, it was a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior Rourke Mullins with 1:06 left in the first half. Mullins picked off Boylan quarterback Demry Croft and zig-zagged his way to the end zone for a 24-0 Bulldogs lead that stood up at halftime.

Boylan (12-1) didn't score until the last play of the game. Batavia cornerback Michael Moffatt limited star Boylan receiver Brock Stull to one reception.

Batavia senior defensive tackle Ryan Minniti called the Bulldogs' defensive showing "beyond belief."

"Just got to give credit to our secondary," Minniti said. "Rourke and Moffatt, Moffatt being all-state, Rourke's just a beast out there, returning [the interception] for a touchdown. Got to give all the credit in the world to them."

Senior linebacker Anthony Thielk also had a banner afternoon for Batavia, notching an interception and recovering a botched punt snap by Boylan that gave the Bulldogs possession at the Titans' 16-yard line early in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs were coming off a much tougher tussle with Lake Forest in the quarterfinals – Batavia prevailed, 19-14 – and Scaccia said that game paid dividends Saturday.

"I think [playing] Lake Forest really helped us because they have one of the best defenses in the state," Scaccia said. "They prepared us well, and our scout team really helped us out. They went hard this week."

Batavia senior quarterback Micah Coffey went 7 for 11 passing for 211 yards, including a 32-yard TD pass to Moffatt in the third quarter and a 90-yard TD pass to Jordan Zwart for the Bulldogs' final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Despite the harsh cold, the Bulldogs played turnover-free football, while snatching two interceptions and a fumble from Boylan in addition to profiting from the Titans' blown punt snap.

"It was pretty tough," Croft said of the weather conditions. "I couldn't really grip the ball too well. I lost feeling in my hand about the first quarter because I got tackled and a guy landed on it, but it's alright."

The victory returns Batavia to the 6A state championship game for the second time; Batavia lost to Normal in 2006 at the University of Illinois.

"It's an incredible feeling knowing that we're back here, and this is the first time we've been back for a while," Bulldogs senior safety Forrest Gilbertson said. "Back when I was a little kid, I was always thinking 'Wow, what if I could make it that far,' and now it's here. It's incredible."

Piron has presided over the program's best three-year stretch in program history after taking the reins from his longtime mentor Mike Gaspari, who is now the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator. Piron, who grew up in Batavia, said his love for Batavia and longstanding relationships on the coaching staff make the team's success all the sweeter.

"It couldn't be any better for me," Piron said.

One more win might change his mind.

BATAVIA 38, ROCKFORD BOYLAN 6

Batavia 6 18 8 6 – 38

Boylan 0 0 0 6 – 6

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

B – Scaccia 2 run (kick failed), 0:41

Second quarter

B – Scaccia 4 run (pass failed), 8:18

B – Scaccia 1 run (pass failed), 1:38

B – Mullins 54 interception return (kick failed), 1:06

Third quarter

B – Moffatt 32 pass from Coffey (Moffatt pass from Coffey), 5:25

Fourth quarter

B – Zwart 90 pass from Coffey (pass fails), 7:37

RB – Croft 5 run, 0:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Batavia: Scaccia 41-185, Green 3-3, Coffey 3-5, Crowder 3-14, Acosta 1-2, Moneghini 2-2. Totals: 53-211. Boylan: Croft 11-52, Pumilia 6-7, Mathews 1-1, McGuire 1-minus 1. Totals: 19-59.

PASSING – Batavia: Coffey 7-11-0-211. Boylan: Croft 10-21-2-92.

RECEIVING – Batavia: Moffatt 2-37, Zwart 3-140, Green 1-19, Scaccia 1-5. Totals: 7-211. Boylan: Pumilia 2-23, Ferger 5-19, Shumaker 1-7, Stull 1-30, Nalewanski 1-13. Totals: 10-92.

TOTAL OFFENSE – Batavia 422, Boylan 151