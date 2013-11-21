Grundy County church bulletins: Nov. 22, 2013

Pecan halves for sale at Park Street UCC Church

MAZON – The Sisters in Action of the Park Street UCC Church of Mazon are selling mammoth pecan halves from a Georgia grove.

Cost is $11 for a one-pound bag. Call Barb Kenney at 815-4448-2906, Nancy Johnson at 815-237-8004 or the church office at 815-448-5514 for information.

Immaculate Conception holding Faith Festival

MORRIS – Immaculate Conception is holding a Faith Festival from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the school building, 505 E. North St., Morris, to celebrate the closing of the Year of Faith.

Everyone is invited to join us for a Saints Wax Museum, Hall of Popes, Sacrament Bingo (complete with prizes), a student choir, an art gallery featuring student representations of famous stained glass windows, a vocation station and refreshments.

Joliet Congregation Chanukah Party

JOLIET – The Joliet Jewish Congregation, 250 N. Midland Ave, Joliet, is holding a Chanukah party starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The party is for anyone. Call the office at 815-741-4600 for information.

Jehovah’s Witnesses holding special event

ROMEOVILLE – The public is invited Sunday to the Romeoville Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 800 N. Schmidt Road, Romeoville, for a daylong series of Bible-based, spiritually uplifting talks and demonstrations.

Doors open at 8 a.m., with the program starting at 9:40 a.m. and ending at 3:55 p.m.

There is no charge and all are welcome. For information, visit jw.org.

Thanksgiving worship service offered

MORRIS – The Morris Ministerial Association is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Living Water Church, 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris.

It is a time for the community to come together. Music, a scripture reading, testimony and a Thanksgiving message from the Rev. Luanne Bettisch will be given.

All are welcome to join the choir at 5:45 p.m. before the service. Refreshments will be served following the service. For information, call 815-252-4744.

‘A Night in Bethlehem’ set at Morris church

MORRIS – The First Presbyterian Church of Morris, 200 E. Jackson, invites the community to experience “A Night in Bethlehem” from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

This Family-Oriented activity features a Living Nativity, Make and Take Crafts, and a tour of the “Little Town.” Participation is free but preregistration is suggested. Call 815-942-1871.

65th Scandinavian Christmas Program

SENECA – Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road is presenting its 65th annual Scandinavian Christmas Program at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Singers and musicians from the area have been invited to perform.

The congregation – dressed in Norwegian attire – also will sing several Christmas carols. The program will end with audience participation in singing carols. Afterward Norwegian delicacies and cookies will be served. For information, call the Rev. Phil at 815-357-6514.

Family movie night at Living Water Church

MORRIS – “Polar Express” will be shown at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 on the 32-foot screen at Living Water Church, 118 E. Jefferson St. All are invited to this free event and to come in pajamas.

There will be some unexpected surprises by the “train conductors” during the movie. Call 815-252-4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com for information.

Coal City church to hold soup supper Dec. 7

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to its December “Hallelujah” Soup Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Cost is $8 for those 13 and older, $4 for children 6 to 12, $2 for children 3 to 5; free for children 2 and younger.

Each meal includes soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry outs will be available.

Tickets will be sold at the door, and proceeds go to the church’s building fund. Sunshine Circle will be having a Holiday Cookie Sale during supper, with home-based cookies at $6 a plate.

Breakfast with St. Nick at Catholic school Dec. 7

JOLIET – St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School is hosting a breakfast with St. Nicholas from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at 130 N. Woodlawn Ave., Joliet.

Terry Lynch, a professional actor from Histories for Kids Presents, will perform “The Legend of St. Nicholas,” a one-man show, at 9 a.m.

A photo opportunity with St. Nicholas will follow the presentation.

Children 5 and younger are free; there is a $5 admission for those 6 and older. A full breakfast is included. For information call 815-725-3390.

United Methodist church to host dinner in Sheridan

SHERIDAN – Sheridan United Methodist Church, 219 S. Bushnell St., will be serving beef stew, bread, fresh fruit assortment, dessert lemonade and coffee from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9.

All are welcome and donations are appreciated. Call the church for carry out or Sheridan delivery at 815-496-2021.

Channahon church thrift shop holding sale

CHANNAHON – The Channahon United Methodist Church –Thrift Shop, 24751 W. Eames, Channahon, is holding a 10-cent sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16.

This will be the last days the thrift shop will be open before the holidays. The shop is set to reopen Jan. 9.

Channahon church holding cookie walk

CHANNAHON – United Methodist Women of Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames, Channahon, is hosting its ninth annual UMW Cookie Walk starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

The event will continue until the cookies are gone. Cost is $12.50 a bucket, which holds about 2 pounds.

Attendees will get 50-cents off if they bring a bucket from last year’s event.

Call 815-467-5275 for information.