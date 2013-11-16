Boylan ousts Prairie Ridge

ROCKFORD – Prairie Ridge was prepared to take control. Holding a 10-point third-quarter lead, the Wolves ran 8:13 as they approached the Boylan 10.

But when the drive stalled and a 27-yard field goal attempt fell short, knocked down by a driving wind, the Wolves' semifinal hopes hit the ground with a thud.

Boylan’s Demry Croft threw an 80-yard touchdown pass on the next play and top-seeded Boylan dominated from there, scoring the game’s only 10 second half points, in a 21-17 IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal victory over the 14th-seeded Wolves.

"We needed a touchdown or field goal there," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "That hurt.

"They quickly got a huge boost of confidence and that goes a long way,"

The loss ended Prairie Ridge's (7-5) five-game winning streak and finished off the season for the Fox Valley Conference's final team. Next time they play a conference game, they will be a member of the Fox Division.

Prairie Ridge did all of its scoring in the first half, with most of the damage coming from running back Steven Ladd, who finished with 106 rushing yards and 56 receiving, including a 51-yard touchdown catch to give the Wolves a 17-7 lead in the final minute of the first half.

“He was able to bust out a few times, but we weren't able to get him open enough,” Schremp said.

With back Brent Anderson missing part of the game with an ankle injury, finishing without a carry,

Brett Covalt (23 for 49) and Zack Greenberg (four for 20) were the Wolves' only other rushing options.

"Everybody was expecting us not to win or not even to come close," Ladd said. "I think we came out and fought hard."

Prairie Ridge got the ball back for one last shot with 1:03 left, but wasn’t able to put a drive together. A fourth-down Boylan (12-0) interception from Matt Sciame near midfield with 19 seconds left to put the game away.