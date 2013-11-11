Prep football notes: Batavia prepares for Lake Forest

Both of the teams that have defeated the Lake Forest football team this season are still alive in the state’s largest playoff classes.

Stevenson (Class 8A) and Lake Zurich (Class 7A) are the two opponents so far that have managed to knock off the Scouts, reinforcing the praise Batavia coach Dennis Piron heaped on the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal foe.

“A great, classic playoff program,” Piron said of Lake Forest after Batavia’s 48-13 win against Rolling Meadows on Saturday night. “Extremely well-coached. They play in an incredible league [the North Suburban]. They kind of play up, if you will, against 7A and 8A teams like Stevenson and Lake Zurich. They are battle-tested.”

Lake Forest (9-2) lost at Lake Zurich, 21-10, in Week 5, and to Stevenson, 20-6, in the final week of the regular season.

The Scouts have defeated Warren (31-19) and Chicago Hubbard (41-6) in the first two rounds of the 6A playoffs. Lake Forest will visit Batavia at 1 p.m. Saturday in a 6A quarterfinal. The winner will play either Rockford Boylan or Prairie Ridge in a state semifinal.

Batavia and Lake Forest tangled in a second-round, 6A playoff game in 2011 – also at Bulldog Stadium – with Batavia winning that one, 31-17.

Eagles off to Seneca: Aurora Christian might be a seeding underdog for its 3A quarterfinal Saturday at Seneca but the Eagles have plenty of cause for optimism.

Not only did the Eagles play in a considerably more difficult conference than Seneca, but the Fighting Irish closed the regular season with a 54-6 loss to a Manteno team that finished the season 5-5. Seneca’s other loss came against Wilmington, which was upset in the first round of the 3A playoffs by an Oregon team that Aurora Christian beat soundly Saturday.

If the Eagles can defeat Seneca, they would be home for the state semifinal round against either Winnebago (11-0) or Stillman Valley (9-2).

Tough way to go out: Kaneland quarterback Drew David enjoyed a memorable three-year run as the Knights’ starter.

About the only regret for the Knights – David was not able to finish his junior or senior seasons healthy, most recently being knocked out of Saturday’s second-round playoff loss at Joliet Catholic with a second quarter rib injury.

The Knights were a combined 31-4 during David’s three seasons running the show. Knights coach Tom Fedderly saluted David’s career.

“The three years with him, I just can’t tell you, I’ve put everything on Drew,” Fedderly said. “It all runs through him. The three years that he had were just special.

“He’s going to go down as one of the best that we’ve had here at the school, and we’ve had a lot of good ones.”

Not satisfied: Geneva bounced back from a 4-5 season in 2012 to return to the playoffs this fall, but junior receiver Pace Temple said the Vikings’ first-round loss in the Class 7A playoffs will drive the Vikings to greater achievements next year.

Geneva fell to St. Patrick, 31-23, in the first round. The Vikings project to be a much more seasoned team next year than they were when this year started, with quarterback Daniel Santacaterina and Temple among the marquee returners.

“That Monday [after the game], a bunch of us were in the weightroom just getting ready [for next year],” Temple said. “The wound was still fresh, and that’s just motivation for next year. … Our goal is not to make the playoffs, it’s to get past that first round, get to the state championship – do all we can to not lose.”