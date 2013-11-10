Inside football: Prairie Ridge QB Brett Covalt athlete of week

Athlete of the week: Brett Covalt Prairie Ridge, sr.

Covalt ran for one touchdown, passed for another and carried 29 times for 140 yards as the No. 14-seeded Wolves defeated No. 5 Marmion, 21-20, Saturday in a Class 6A second-round playoff game. Covalt ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter and hit wide receiver Danny Meikel for a 28-yard TD pass late in the game as Prairie Ridge overcame a 20-14 deficit.

The Wolves move on to play No. 1 Boylan at 1 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal game.

Noteworthy

Old nemeses: The Fox Valley Conference may be developing the same feelings toward Boylan that Marian Central has toward Montini regarding the playoffs. Since 2000, the FVC is 14-8 against Northern Illinois Conference-10 teams in the playoffs. Boylan has all eight of those victories, the latest a 17-10 triumph at Cary-Grove Saturday.

Prairie Ridge will get a shot to buck that trend Saturday in a Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game in Rockford. Marian lost to Montini, 40-7, in Saturday’s Class 5A second-round game. It was the fifth consecutive time the Broncos had knocked Marian out.

This week’s playoff games

Class 4A No. 2 Harvard (11-0) at No. 6 Rockford Lutheran (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday (at Guilford High School)

Class 6A No. 14 Prairie Ridge (7-4) at No. 1 Boylan (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com