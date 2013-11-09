Last-minute TD sends Prairie Ridge to quarterfinals

CRYSTAL LAKE – With less than two minutes dividing Prairie Ridge from a berth in the IHSA Class 6A state quarterfinals or the end of its season, Brett Covalt hadn’t yet completed a pass.

The Wolves had stuck closely to their triple-option offense, which had staked them to a two-touchdown lead. But now, needing to cover 60 yards in less than two minutes, Prairie Ridge had to suddenly shift over to the two-minute offense it works on at the end of nearly all of its daily practices.

That scheme includes a slant go-route that the Wolves keep in their pocket, knowing its there if need be. Covalt got the call to put the play into action and lofted a 28-yard pass to a back-pedalling Danny Meikel whose touchdown catch with 59.2 seconds left gave Prairie Ridge a dramatic 21-20 win over Marmion on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Wolves (7-4) advance to face No. 1-seeded Boylan (11-0), which knocked off Cary-Grove, 17-10, in another Saturday second-round game. The quarterfinal game will be in Rockford, likely at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"It was just do-or-die," Meikel said. "We were just thinking of our community, our teammates. We just wanted to win the game. We weren't ready to go home yet."

Prairie Ridge never trailed until the final minutes when Marmion (8-3) took a 20-14 lead on Brock Krueger's 4-yard quarterback keeper. The Cadets, which had only 32 yards of offense in the first half, staged a fourth quarter comeback, tying the game on Krueger's 14-yard touchdown pass to Josh Meyers with 7:25 remaining.

Now, trailing by six after Marmion missed its point-after attempt, Covalt started to move the Wolves down the field, locked into two-minute mode.

"We were comfortable," Covalt said. "We knew what to do. I think we have a huge advantage on teams because they think we're just run, run, run. But it's good to have the unexpected."

Covalt hit Steven Ladd for an 11-yard pass, getting the Wolves into Marmion territory. A Covalt keeper and a Brent Anderson run got the ball to the 28-yard line, setting up the game-winning touchdown pass. Chris Eschweiler added the extra point to give the Wolves the lead back with less than a minute to play.

"At this point, we've told the guys, 'You've only got to win by one (point), and I think they took it literally," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "The second half of the season has been a test of our kids' mental toughness, and I'm sure a lot of people counted us out when we got the ball that last minute, thinking 'Oh, they're not going to be able to score throwing the ball.'

"But we made some plays when we needed to."

The late touchdown stunned Marmion, which couldn't respond as the Wolves' defense held, continuing the playoff run when they'll again be the underdog against powerful Boylan.

“I don’t think a lot of people even chose us to win this game,” Anderson said. “But we’re used to that and we use it to our advantage. So we’ll be the underdogs again and keep playing with that chip on our shoulder.”