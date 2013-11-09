Batavia football rolls past Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS – The Batavia football playoff express just keeps rolling along.

Saturday night, the Bulldogs rolled over Rolling Meadows in a Class 6A second-round game, 48-13.

Batavia senior quarterback Micah Coffey threw for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for another score.

“I’m really proud of our linemen tonight,” Coffey said. “They gave me enough time and then I’ve got tall guys to go get the ball.”

One of those guys is 6-1 senior Michael Moffatt, who made perhaps the play of the night for the Bulldogs in the second quarter. Batavia was leading 14-6 and facing a fourth-and-8 at the Rolling Meadows 27 when Coffey avoided a blitz and lofted a pass into the end zone for Moffatt. The Mustang defender appeared to be in a better position to make a play on the ball, but Moffatt went up to take it away from him.

“I just jumped up,” Moffatt said. “I knew I could go vertical over him and then I just tipped it back to myself with one hand and luckily it came right down as I was falling right onto my body, so it was pretty cool.”

That gave Batavia a 21-6 halftime lead. The Bulldogs (10-1) stretched their lead to 35-13 in the third quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Anthony Scaccia, who had another impressive performance with 125 yards rushing on 21 carries.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in the first half, but I thought the second half we came out and really dominated the ball,” Coffey said.

Coffey said the offense knew it was important to make every possession count because the Mustangs also had some offensive weapons.

“They’ve got some skill guys over there,” he said. “I’ve got all the faith in the world in our defense, but obviously knowing they’ve got those skill guys – and they play both ways – it’s up to us to try to gas them and help our defense out a little bit.”

Some Bulldogs play both ways as well, including Moffatt, who came up with an interception early in the fourth quarter when Rolling Meadows was driving and threatening to make things interesting.

“On the slant, I passed it over to the safety, and right away from the quarterback’s release I could tell it was going to be high, so I stayed back a little bit and it went right to me,” Moffatt said.

The Bulldogs also got a first-half sideline interception from Rourke Mullins, who somehow managed to stay in bounds while taking the ball away from the intended receiver. Batavia also came up with some key fourth-down stops to thwart the Mustangs’ high-powered spread offense.

“That’s an offense, you watch them on film and the things they do, I will tell you that’s a scary, scary team to defend,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I was so proud of our defensive plan. … We were very very difficult to read in terms of what our adjustments were and what we were doing and in the end, I think it made a little confusion for them.”

Rolling Meadows quarterback Bobby Suchecki completed 16 of 31 passes for 211 yards and running back Kevin Montero gained 107 yards on the ground, although 45 of those came late in the fourth quarter on the Mustangs’ final drive.

It took a pair of tremendous individual efforts for Rolling Meadows (7-4) to get on the scoreboard. The first came when Matt Campbell made a sensational one-handed grab to haul in a pass that looked like it would be picked off. He was able to keep his footing and go on to score a 56-yard touchdown that briefly cut the Batavia lead to 14-6.

After the Bulldogs went ahead 28-6 in the third quarter, Matt Dolan took the ensuing kickoff, broke a couple tackles, and sprinted 92 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.

Kevin Green scored Batavia’s first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge and Jordan Zwart snared a 30-yard touchdown pass on another fourth-down throw by Coffey to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. Anthony Moneghini closed out the scoring with a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The victory sends Batavia into a quarterfinal match-up with Lake Forest (9-2), a 27-7 Friday victor over De La Salle. It will be a rematch of a second-round game won by the Bulldogs two years ago, 31-17.

Game-time is set for 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.

BATAVIA 48, ROLLING MEADOWS 13

Batavia 7 14 14 13 - 48

Rolling Meadows 6 0 7 0 - 13

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

B - Green 1 run (Morgano kick), 4:41

Second quarter

B - Zwart 30 pass from Coffey (Morgano kick), 8:13

RM - Campbell 52 pass from Suchecki (kick failed), 4:44

B - Moffatt 27 pass from Coffey (Morgano kick), :58

Third quarter

B - Scaccia 21 run (Morgano kick), 5:02

RM - Dolan 92 kickoff return (Niecikowski kick), 4:48

B - Scaccia 5 run (Morgano kick), :58

Fourth quarter

B - Coffey 1 run (Morgano kick), 7:55

B - Moneghini 12 run (kick failed), 5:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Batavia: Green 7-47, Acosta 2-7, Coffey 4-27, Crowder 2-18, Scaccia 21-125, Moneghini 4-24. Totals: 40-248. Rolling Meadows: Montero 18-107, Suchecki 3-minus 34. Totals: 21-73.

PASSING - Batavia: Coffey 17-27-1-203. Rolling Meadows: Suchecki 16-31-2-211.

RECEIVING - Batavia: Mullins 2-16, Moffatt 6-85, Scaccia 2-8, Ingersoll 1-5, Zwart 2-46, Green 2-29, Knox 2-14. Rolling Meadows: Montero 4-33, Campbell 4-85, Dolan 3-33, Niecikowski 4-53, O’Neill 1-7.

TOTAL OFFENSE -- Batavia 451, Rolling Meadows 284