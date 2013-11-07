April 21, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Playoff preview capsule: King at Harvard

By Joe Stevenson
St. Edward quarterback Joe Mullen and Harvard linebacker Dakota Trebes scramble for the ball after it was fumbled by Mullen during the second quarter a playoff game at Harvard High School in Harvard, Ill. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. Harvard defeated St. Edward 40-22.

Class 4A

No. 7 Chicago King (8-2) at No. 2 Harvard (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Dan Horne Field.

About the Jaguars: King defeated Aurora Central Catholic, 36-6, last week for its first playoff victory in school history. QB-DB Nate Powell threw for three passes and ran for two touchdowns in that win. Jaguars coach Lonnie Williams, the only head coach since the program was started, is in his 44th year. King has won six consecutive games after a 2-2 start.

About the Hornets: RB Christian Kramer leads Harvard with 997 yards rushing and RB Jose Mejia has 778 yards. WR Justin Nolen has 43 receptions for 612 yards and QB Peyton Schneider has thrown for 932 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Harvard tied the school record for victories in last week’s 40-22 victory over St. Edward.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 6 Rockford Lutheran (9-1) vs. No. 4 Rochelle (6-4) in the quarterfinals.

