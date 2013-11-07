Grundy County indictments: Nov. 6, 2013

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced Wednesday that the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Mohammed Ali, 20, of Joliet, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Sean Benaitis, 39, of Gardner, was indicted for three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all Class 2 felonies.

• Kristi Berrong, 33, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of alprazolam, a Class 4 felony.

• Steven Cerwin III, 46, of Minooka, was indicted for driving while driver’s license suspended for a statutory summary suspension, a Class 4 felony.

• Peggy Gallegos, 33, of Coal City, was indicted for driving while driver’s license revoked due to a driving under the influence conviction, a Class 4 felony.

• Jeremy Merrick, 24, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Shayne Pinson, 20, of Godley, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a class 4 felony.

• Dustin Ralls, 20, of Morris, was indicted for 2 counts of aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies.

• Heather Reynolds, 32, of Morris, was indicted on two counts for the unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class X felony; and two counts for the unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin, a Class 1 felony.

• Sergio Rivera-Valenzuela, 29, of Morris, was indicted for two counts of driving revoked based on a driving under the influence revocation, both Class 4 felonies.

• Mindy Wilburn, 31, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of methadone, a Class 4 felony.