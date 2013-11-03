Hinsdale Central falls to Oswego in first round matchup

OSWEGO – Hinsdale Central could not keep pace with a bruising Oswego offense on Saturday.

Oswego never trailed during the first round game of the 8A playoffs, opening a 21-7 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half en route to a 42-14 victory.

Trailing 14-0, running back Juwan Edmond got Central on the board in the second quarter, slashing through the defense and sprinting 89 yards for a touchdown. Ben Stefani added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Hinsdale Central could not complete to comeback.

Senior Chase Hamilton made his second consecutive start after missing over a month of action due to a fractured leg. The Red Devils' quarterback was able to connect with receiver Ian Bunting on several occasions – the longest, a 50-yard completion in the third quarter.

Oswego moves on to face Waubonsie Valley in the second round of the playoffs.