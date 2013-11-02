Scaccia, Batavia football cruise past DeKalb

BATAVIA – Even after a defensive hiccup on the second play of the game, the Batavia football team wasn’t going to let DeKalb have any hopes of an upset.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first six possessions Friday and shut out DeKalb for the rest of the game as No. 2 Batavia defeated No. 15 DeKalb, 48-6, in the first round of the IHSA Class 6A playoffs at home.

Batavia will visit No. 10 Rolling Meadows in the second round.

“This was our goal the whole season,” Batavia senior running back Anthony Scaccia said. “We’ve been waiting for this week throughout the whole season. We’re happy about it, we’ll celebrate [Friday night] and then get to working [Saturday].”

DeKalb took only two plays to take a quick 6-0 lead as junior running back Dre Brown took an inside handoff 69 yards for a touchdown.

Scaccia set the Bulldogs up at the DeKalb 20-yard line with a nice kickoff return and Kevin Green punched it in from nine yards out.

Batavia (9-1) scored on its next two possessions, continuously going back to Scaccia and Green. Scaccia (12 attempts, 146 yards) punched it in from six yards out and Green scored his second touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run early in the second quarter.

“It was pretty hard to stop us,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “[The offensive line] performed that way all year long ... I have no idea how many yards we rushed for, it seemed like 1,000; really couldn’t stop us.”

The Bulldogs, who have now won eight consecutive games since a Week 2 loss to Richards, tacked on two more scores before halftime. Batavia forced a DeKalb (5-5) fumble and then put together a 63-yard drive that was capped off by Scaccia’s 12-yard touchdown.

A partially blocked punt set Batavia up in DeKalb territory with two minutes to go. Quarterback Micah Coffey found Rourke Mullins for 15 yards down to the DeKalb 1-yard line and Scaccia scored his third touchdown of the night just before the half.

Scaccia added another touchdown early in the third quarter, bouncing a run outside and going 51 yards down the left sideline for the score.

“Every time I got the ball I just saw a wide open lane and just hit,” Scaccia said. “It was great.”

Batavia’s defense held strong in the second half as Nick Bernabei picked off DeKalb quarterback Jack Sauter’s pass in the third quarter. Later, the Bulldogs stopped the Barbs on 4th-and-15 at the Batavia 30-yard line as DeKalb couldn’t generate much offense late in the game.

A Blake Crowder 7-yard run capped the scoring and initiated the running clock in the fourth quarter.