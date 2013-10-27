Jacobs happy to host football playoff opener

Jacobs’ football team had quite a weekend.

On Friday, the Golden Eagles defeated Dundee-Crown, 34-7, to win the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division outright, their first conference championship since 1979.

On Saturday, they learned they would be hosting a first-round game in the IHSA Class 7A playoffs. No. 6 seed Jacobs (7-2) hosts No. 11 Conant (6-3). The game has been tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We figured we’d be no lower than a [No.] 7 seed,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “I feel like we’re playing real well and we’re ready for the challenge. We’re extremely happy to be at home.”

Ten local teams made the playoffs as Richmond-Burton (5-4) sneaked in with the final of 256 spots. The Rockets, with 36 playoff points (opponents’ wins), are a No. 16 seed and will play at No. 1 Evergreen Park (9-0).

Two other local teams will host first-round games, unbeaten Harvard, a No. 2 seed in Class 4A, and Crystal Lake Central, 8-1 and a No. 3 seed in Class 6A. Harvard hosts No. 15 St. Edward (5-4) and Central hosts No. 14 De La Salle (5-4).

Harvard finished its first unbeaten regular season since 1988 with a 21-0 victory over R-B on Friday.

Central has won seven consecutive games and won the FVC Fox Division title.

In Class 1A, No. 8 Alden-Hebron (6-3) is at No. 1 Stockton (9-0).

In Class 5A, No. 9 Marian Central (7-2) is at No. 8 Bremen (8-1), tentatively at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 12 Hampshire (6-3) is at No. 5 Kaneland (8-1).

In Class 6A, 2012 runner-up Cary-Grove (6-3) got a No. 9 seed and plays at No. 8 Guilford (7-2). No. 13 Prairie Ridge (5-4) plays at No. 4 Lakes (8-1). Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said he plans for a Friday night game.

The Wolves are one of the hottest offensive teams around. Their triple option has cranked out 154 points in the past three games.

“We thought it might be Lakes or [Crystal Lake] Central,” Schremp said. “Offensively, we’re happy it’s not someone we see in conference, that can be an advantage for us in the playoffs.”

In Class 8A, No. 13 Dundee-Crown (6-3) makes a return to the playoffs for the first time since 1994 and plays at No. 4 Oak Park-River Forest (8-1).

“This is a significant thing for our school,” Chargers coach Vito Andriola said. “It’s a great accomplishment, no doubt about it. This solidifies all of the hard work we’ve put in. We had to work our butts off, but we’re happy that we’re in the playoffs.”