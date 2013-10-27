Inside football: Close call for Richmond-Burton

Athlete of the week Josh Walker Jacobs, jr. The Golden Eagles’ running back ran 23 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns Friday as Jacobs defeated Dundee-Crown, 34-7, to win the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division title outright.

Walker ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then had a pair of long runs that broke the game open for Jacobs, which finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. Walker scored on a 46-yard run late in the second quarter after D-C had cut the lead to 14-7, then added an 89-yard run early in the third quarter.

Noteworthy

Richmond-Burton gets in: R-B was the last of the 256 teams to qualify with 36 playoff points (opponents’ wins). Peru St. Bede and R-B were the two teams with 36 points. That is the lowest cutoff since 2008, when it also was 36. The last four cutoffs were 38 (2009), 39 (2010), 40 (2011) and 38 (2012).

The key victory Friday night for the Rockets to get in came from Winnebago, which went to 9-0 with a 26-20 victory over Stillman Valley.

Family ties: Harvard senior tight end and linebacker Tate Miller has the honor of playing on retiring coach Tim Haak’s final team. His father Steve was an offensive lineman on Haak’s first team 29 seasons ago.

First time: Cary-Grove freshman fullback Tyler Pennington had 16 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans’ 33-13 victory over Hampshire on Friday. It was the first time in Pennington’s six varsity games he was held to less than 100 yards.

Almost: Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central did not meet in the regular season but almost wound up with a first-round Class 6A playoff game. Central got the No 3 seed in the northern half of the bracket, while Prairie Ridge is No. 14. Had Central been one spot lower or Prairie Ridge one higher they would have been first-round opponents. Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said he and his staff figured No. 4 Lakes, which his team will play, or Central would be the Wolves’ first-round opponent.

This week’s playoff games

Class 1A

No. 8 Alden-Hebron (6-3) at No. 1 Stockton (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

No. 16 Richmond-Burton (5-4) at No. 1 Evergreen Park (9-0), 5 p.m. Saturday

No. 15 St. Edward (5-4) at No. 2 Harvard (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

No. 9 Marian (7-2) at Bremen (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

No. 12 Hampshire (6-3) at No. 5 Kaneland (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 6A

No. 9 Cary-Grove (6-3) at No. 8 Guilford (7-2), probably Saturday, time TBD

No. 13 Prairie Ridge (5-4) at No. 4 Lakes (8-1), probably 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 14 De La Salle (5-4) at No. 3 Crystal Lake Central (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 7A

No. 11 Conant (6-3) at No. 6 Jacobs (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 8A

No. 13 Dundee-Crown (6-3) at No. 4 Oak Park-River Forest (8-1), TBD