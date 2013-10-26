Prairie Ridge routs McHenry to become playoff eligible

Three weeks ago, the Prairie Ridge football team was staring at a 2-4 record and the daunting task of winning its final three games in order to reach the playoffs. With their dominating 56-20 win over McHenry Friday night, the Wolves made that once daunting task look easy.

For the third-straight game it was the Prairie Ridge offensive that showed up in a big way, particularly with the running game. The Wolves (5-4, 3-3 FVC Valley) had three rushers go for over 100 yards in the game and accumulated 423 rushing yards as a team.

Prairie Ridge is playoff eligible but will have to wait until Saturday to see if it has enough points to make the playoffs.

"I think it was a matter of our guys just sticking together and working hard,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “Back then, we said this is the playoffs now; if we don’t win you go home for the season. The guys got some confidence in themselves, the offense started clicking, and we went on a nice roll.”

Prairie Ridge went three-and-out on its first possession, but scored on its next five to take a 35-7 halftime lead. McHenry’s lone score of the half made it 21-7 at the time, which was also the closest they got the rest of the game.

The Wolves were led on the ground by Zach Greenberg who rushed for 156 on 20 carries, including two touchdowns in the first half. Wolves quarterback Brett Covalt was coming off a game where he rushed for 258 yards. He didn’t match that huge number this week, but did run the ball 20 times for 113 and four touchdowns.

“The linemen have been great and the rushers have been doing all we can to make an impact these last three games,” Covalt said.

Brent Anderson, the third Prairie Ridge rusher over 100 yards, ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts. The Wolves offensive resurgence over the past three games has led them to 154 points and three rather lopsided wins. The crucial fifth win and the amount of playoff points the team has will be enough to earn them a 6A playoff berth.

“I’m extremely proud of the team, we had a lot of ups and downs but we stuck together when we could have packed it in and got the job done,” Schremp said.

For the Warriors (2-7, 0-6 FVC Valley), the game was just another misstep in what has been a disappointing season. The team started 2-1 but lost its last six games to close out the season.

McHenry was led by quarterback Mike Briscoe, who went 9-for-18 for 117 yards. The Warriors defense had no answers for the Prairie Ridge rushing attack and never could quite make a game of it.