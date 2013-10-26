Marengo loses finale to Genoa-Kingston

Genoa-Kingston 48, Marengo 3

Game summary: One week after its first victory of the season, Marengo couldn't stop Genoa-Kingston's rushing attack in a 48-3 loss to the Cogs at home. Genoa-Kingston scored on all four of its possessions in the first half and forced a running clock late in the fourth quarter. Marengo's only score came off a field goal from junior kicker Weston Shephard, whose kick was true from 32 yards out early in the second quarter.

Key stat: The Indians managed only five first downs. A couple of key sacks by Genoa-Kingston on third down stalled two Marengo drives in the first half and the Indians were never able to get much offense generated in the passing game, recording only three completions for 18 yards.

Top player: Marengo junior running back Dakota Kissack had the most explosive play of the day for Marengo, returning a kickoff 53 yards into Genoa-Kingston territory to set up the Indians' only score of the contest. Kissack also had 18 rushing yards for the Indians.

Quote: “At the end of the season we had one win against Rockford Christian and we all came together in that game,” Marengo senior running back Jacob Pratt said. “Against Genoa, we thought we’d be able to knock them out of the playoffs. It’s tough, but we got through it and it was a good season overall.”