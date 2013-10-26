Jacobs tops Dundee-Crown to finish undefeated in FVC Valley

ALGONQUIN - The prerogative was simple. The task, at least on paper, was not.

Creating a culture of winning in a program that hasn’t known serious success in more than 30 years is a daunting proposal. But when storied football coach Bill Mitz took the reins at Jacobs, getting the Golden Eagles to believe they could win was precisely what Mitz promised.

On Friday, as the final seconds of the Eagles’ game against Dundee-Crown drained off the clock, it was clear Mitz kept his word.

“We made history,” the Eagles screamed at one another. “History, baby.”

Indeed.

Jacobs beat D-C, 34-7, to win the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division championship outright for the first time in program history. After shaking hands with their District 300 rivals, the Eagles sprinted toward the fans who rushed the sidelines to celebrate a moment many questioned would ever come.

“I’m never going to forget this,” quarterback Bret Mooney said. “This was a great game. It will be stuck in my memory forever. Jacobs has turned around.”

The Eagles (7-2 overall, 6-0 FVC Valley) struck on their first drive of the game on a 7-yard touchdown from Josh Walker, who had a career-defining 251-yard performance. Forcing the Chargers to go three-and-out on their first possession, the Eagles used 11 plays to make it 13-0 on Mooney’s 1-yarder with 21.7 seconds left in the first quarter.

D-C (6-3, 3-2), celebrating its first playoff bid since 1994, pulled within 13-7 on a 31-yard touchdown from Caleb Parson (18 carries, 73 yards) with just less than 2 minutes left in the first half. But Walker responded immediately with a 46-yard score on the Eagles’ ensuing possession for a 20-7 halftime advantage.

“We got it to 13-7 and missed three tackles, and (Walker) ran for a touchdown,” D-C coach Vito Andriola said. “I thought that was the turning point. … We’re not there yet. They’re better than us.”

Walker punctuated his performance with an 89-yard touchdown run on Jacobs’ first drive of the second half, effectively nailing the door shut.

Jacobs running back Adam Anyu put the finishing touches on the game with a 25-yard touchdown with 8:23 left in the fourth.

Mitz came out of the locker room nearly breathless, his excitement palpable.

“When (the coaching staff) came in here, people kind of laughed at us about first saying we were going to the playoffs and then saying we were going to win a (conference) championship,” Mitz said. “Then they really laughed. But now we’ve done it, and now we’ll go into the playoffs - the real season, as we’ve always called it.”