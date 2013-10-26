Harvard ﬁnishes regular season 9-0

HARVARD – One of the most satisfying aspects for Harvard’s football team is that neither the seniors nor juniors won a game at the freshman level.

Through diligence and determination and sweat, the Hornets got better. A lot better.

Harvard rode a career-best rushing performance from running back Christian Kramer, along with a solid defensive effort, to cap its unbeaten regular season with a 21-0 victory over Richmond-Burton in a Big Northern Conference East Division game Friday at Dan Horne Field.

“It feels great,” linebacker Sergio Ramirez said. “It came down to practice every day and being ready each week.”

Harvard (9-0 overall, 6-0 BNC East) has an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1988 and an outright BNC East title for the first time since 2007.

R-B (5-4, 3-3) will find out Saturday night if its 36 playoff points are enough to qualify for the playoffs. The Rockets made it tough on Harvard in the first half behind 213-pound fullback Vince Battaglia, who had 18 carries and 109 yards.

R-B held the ball for 19:56, while the Hornets had it 4:04 of the first half, but thanks to Kramer’s 56-yard touchdown run on their first play, they led 7-0.

“The line blocked out the defensive end and I bounced it outside,” said Kramer, who raced around right end. “All I saw was open space. It felt amazing to get off to a good start, and we took it from there.”

Harvard’s defense stopped Rockets drives at the Hornets’ 39, 20 and 12 in the first half.

“We gave up some yards; [Battaglia] is a big, physical kid,” said Hornets coach Tim Haak, who will retire after this school year. “But we stopped them when we had to. We felt we were going to score again and they’d have to play from behind.”

Kramer ran 55 yards on Harvard’s first drive of the third quarter and added a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. The defense held R-B to 71 total yards in the second half and shut out the Rockets for the first time since their 2011 season opener against Oregon.

“We worked together, that’s pretty much all you can do,” defensive end Zach Martin said. “The coaches helped us a lot and (middle linebacker) Tate (Miller) played a big part.”

Kramer finished with 23 carries for 244 yards, while Battaglia had 130 yards on 24 attempts.

“I should have kicked a field goal late in the half,” Rockets coach Pat Elder said. “Our plan was that Vince was the guy. We were moving the ball and had good field position, we just needed to finish more drives. Our kids played awful hard.”

Harvard, which is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, likely will get the No. 2 seed in the northern half of the Class 4A bracket when the IHSA announces playoff pairings Saturday night.

“I’ve just been so focused on us getting better every week,” Haak said. “It’s been a good journey for the kids. They’re just a joy to be around.”