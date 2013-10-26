Crystal Lake Central shuts out Johnsburg

Crystal Lake Central did what it needed to on Friday to pull off a shutout of Johnsburg, stopping 6-foot-1, 220-back John Conroy and 6-8, 305-pound Zach Kinney.

It was Johnsburg's last game at home and the Skyhawks (1-8) threw most everything at the conference champs, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers prevailed 28-0.

"Our defense played very well,'' Tigers receiver Jake Ortner said. "Our offense struggled and we had too many turnovers."

The Skyhawks (1-8) forced three fumbles and two interceptions. Ortner also took time to salute the home team.

"Johnsburg is a good team,'' he said. "They are better than their record. They are really improved."

Ortner caught his team's first pass of the night from quarterback Kyle Lavand. However, the Tigers (8-1) used the running tandem of Ryan Williams and Connor Hines to complete a 55-yard drive. The extra point on this first march was blocked and the favored Tigers led by six points at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took to the air on their second possession of the second quarter. The Tigers used all of 25 seconds to move the ball 87 yards. A big chunk of it came when Lavand hit Ortner for a 66-yard gain. The next pass went from Lavand to Luke Novy and that 21-yard strike turned into 8 points when Lavand and Jason MacAlpine made good on the two-point conversion pass.

"When we are playing our game, we can play with anybody,'' Ortner said. "But we can't have five turnovers. We have a lot of variety on offense, Kyle can really mix up a lot of throws."

Ortner also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Lavand.

Johnsburg, with a fullback out, turned to the offensive lineman Kinney and guard Conroy on offense. Sharing time in the Johnsburg backfield was Bailey Stefka.

"It's all due to the seniors,'' Stefka said. "They set the foundation. They worked their tails off."

Coach Mike Maloney won't soon forget his senior class.

“We got our win,’’ Maloney said. “We just had a tremendous senior class. We have 11 outstanding men who will be leaders one day. Our guys battled the whole night.”